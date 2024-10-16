VND10 trillion anti-flooding project needs to be urgently completed

The first phase of HCMC’s VND10 trillion anti-flooding project is in need of completing all necessary procedures to come into operation as soon as possible, according to the Department of Construction.

Heavy downpours submerge many streets in HCMC. (Photo: SGGP)

In a proposal to the HCMC People's Committee, the department suggested capital allocation for the implementation of drainage systems in the areas where floods frequently occur, especially in Go Vap and Binh Thanh districts.

At first, districts will enhance canal dredging to promote the effectiveness of the existing drainage system and strengthen measures to handle cases of untreated wastewater discharge obstructing the drainage system.

In addition, the HCMC Department of Construction proposed the municipal People’s Committee to decentralize the management of the canal systems from the intake structure to rivers, canals, and streams.

Phu Xuan sluice gate (Photo: SGGP)

The Department of Construction of the city also proposed the People's Committees of districts and Thu Duc City to mobilize residents to effectively participate in the “HCMC residents do not litter in roads and canals for a clean, green, and eco-friendly city” campaign in accordance with Directive No. 19-CT/CU. Localities have been asked to strengthen inspection and strictly handle cases of illegal construction.

The HCMC Department of Construction has requested the investors of flood reduction projects under the city's flood control and wastewater treatment plan for the 2021-2025 period to accelerate their implementation, hand over the drainage systems, and not affect other projects, such as renovation projects of Ba Tieng Canal, Tham Luong - Ben Cat – Nuoc Len canals, and transportation development projects in the city.

The central management area and SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) monitoring system (Photo: SGGP)

HCMC’s anti-flooding project was kicked off in 2016 with a total investment capital of VND10 trillion (US$402 million) to manage high tide and rainwater flooding and adapt to climate change over an area which is spanning 570 square kilometers along the Saigon River and home to 6.5 million people.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh