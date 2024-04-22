Businesses honored for developing and promoting reading culture

20 enterprises developing and promoting reading culture were honored at a ceremony which was held in HCMC on April 22.

The event is one of the activities of the 3rd Vietnam Book and Reading Culture Day 2024 opened at Paris Commune Square on April 19.

Speaking at the event, Editor-in-Chief of the Saigon Entrepreneur Magazine Tran Hoang said that the participation of businesses in developing and promoting reading culture made significant contributions to the development of the Book and Reading Culture Day in HCMC in particular and the country in general.

Enterprises honored for developing and promoting reading culture are Anh Tam Lawyer Office, Asia Dragon Capital Joint Stock Company, CT Group, Green Plus Joint Stock Corporation, HPT Information Technology Services Joint Stock Company, and others.

The 3rd Vietnam Book and Reading Culture Day 2024 featuring more than 300 activities took place with various activities at Cong Xa Paris (Paris Commune Square) situated at the intersection of Nguyen Du and Le Duan Streets and HCMC Book Street in District 1 from April 15 to May 1.

By Thanh Truc - Translated by Kim Khanh