Vietnam Book and Reading Culture Day 2025 to start on April 14

The Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism announced that the 4th Vietnam Book and Reading Culture Day 2025 will be held nationwide from April 14 to May 2.

The Vietnam Book and Reading Culture Day will bring to readers a wide range of activities to encourage and promote reading habits in the community. (Photo: SGGP)

In the context of digitalization, the trend of reading has changed greatly with the development of e-books, audiobooks, interactive books, and advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and virtual reality (VR). These platforms help readers access knowledge more quickly and conveniently, offering a wide range of flexible options.

Online book clubs and discussion groups are also encouraged to connect readers and create exchange opportunities for literary works.

This year's Vietnam Book and Reading Culture Day will feature a wide range of programs, such as "Reading Culture—Connecting Communities," "Together with Books for Entering the Era of National Growth," and "Reading Books—Enrich Knowledge, Nurture Ambition, Promote Innovation and Creativity."

The opening ceremony is scheduled to take place on April 17 in Ho Chi Minh City.

The Vietnam Book and Reading Culture Day affirms the role and importance of books in improving residents' knowledge, skills, and thinking as well as educating human personality. The day aims to encourage and promote reading habits in the community and raise awareness of using books as a tool for critical thinking as well as enhance the responsibility of all departments, units, and organizations at all levels for building and developing a reading culture in Vietnam.

By Mai An—translated by Kim Khanh