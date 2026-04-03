Four Vietnamese films to compete at Far East Film Festival

Ahead of its official domestic release, Dai tiec trang mau 8 has received a boost after being selected to compete alongside three other Vietnamese features at the Far East Film Festival (FEFF).

Dai tiec trang mau 8 (international title: Blood Moon Rite 8) sees the participation of well-known actors

Festival organizers announced that Dai tiec trang mau 8 (international title: Blood Moon Rite 8), along with Quan Ky Nam (Ky Nam inn), Dia dao (Tunnels), and Tu chien tren khong (Hijacked), will vie for the Festival Audience Award. The film will also have its international premiere in Udine, Italy.

According to the production team, the selection reflects a positive reception from industry professionals. The film is also expected to offer an engaging cinematic experience, blending artistic elements with commercial appeal.

Founded in 1999, the Far East Film Festival is a prestigious event dedicated to Asian cinema, held annually in Udine and attracting more than 60,000 attendees. This year marks its 28th edition, running from April 24 to May 2, featuring 76 films from 12 countries and territories. Entries from across Asia including China, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, and the Philippines will compete.

Notably, One Cut of the Dead, the original film adapted by Dai tiec trang mau 8, also screened at the festival in 2018 before achieving global acclaim.

In addition to selecting four Vietnamese films, festival organizers praised the rapid development of Vietnam’s film industry in recent years, particularly its strong growth in cinema infrastructure.

Dai tiec trang mau 8 features a cast of well-known actors including Van Son, Miu Le, Lien Binh Phat, Le Khanh, Hong Anh, Hua Vi Van, Meritorious Artist Duc Khue, and South Korean star Kim Kang Woo.

The film has completed post-production and is set for nationwide release on April 24, coinciding with the Hung Kings Commemoration Day and the April 30 national holiday.

By Hai Duy - Translated by Anh Quan