"Little Sun” digital library launched to give kids online access to literature

Vietnam Television introduced “Little Sun” on March 27, giving children nationwide online access to literature through narrations by artists and public figures.

On March 27, Vietnam Television launched the digital library project Mat troi nho (Little Sun), a community initiative aimed at expanding access to literary works for children across the country.

The "Little Sun" initiative aims to create an online reading space where literary works are conveyed through the voices of artists and celebrities. In this project, each artist is regarded as a "sunshine sower," while the children are the "rays of sunshine," together forming an ecosystem that spreads knowledge and inspires reading.

From the outset, the project has garnered support from many familiar faces, including journalist Lai Van Sam, VTV hosts, and various artists such as Phan Manh Quynh, Duong Hoang Yen, Dong Hung, Bao Tram, along with actors Hong Diem, Kieu Anh, Thu Quynh, and Minh Huyen.

In the initial phase, the organizing committee aims to mobilize around 100 artists to participate in reading, contributing to a rich and relatable content source for children.

According to the plan, the digital library "Little Sun" will officially operate from June 1 through a dedicated application, a specialized page on the VTV Times website, and the VTVgo platform. This multi-platform approach enables children in various regions, especially in areas with limited access to books, to have additional opportunities to acquire knowledge.

At the event, Do Thanh Hai, Deputy General Director of Vietnam Television, affirmed that "Little Sun" is a component of VTV3's new content strategy. In the context of fierce competition from digital media platforms, the broadcaster aims to create engaging programs while ensuring depth of content and cultural value.

By Vinh Xuan - Translated by Anh Quan