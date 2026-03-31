Quang Tri to build “War Memories and the Aspiration for Peace” Museum

On March 31, the People’s Committee of Quang Tri Province announced that it had officially issued a project to build the “War Memories and the Aspiration for Peace” Museum.

The “Border Flag Tower,” located on the northern bank of the Ben Hai River (Photo: SGGP)

The project carries profound significance, aiming to reconstruct the past and raise public awareness of the immense losses caused by war, thereby contributing to strengthening the collective commitment to preserving peace. In addition, it is envisioned as a space for intergenerational exchange, sharing, and experiential learning, particularly for the youth.

The museum will be located on the northern bank of Hien Luong – Ben Hai, a site imbued with deep historical significance. The project has a total investment of VND1 trillion (US$38 million), sourced from the National Target Program on Cultural Development for the 2025–2035 period.

According to the project, the museum will cover an area of approximately 11 hectares and is scheduled for implementation in the 2026–2030 period. Specifically, construction and artifact collection will be carried out from 2026 to 2028; interior installation and exhibition completion are planned for 2029; and in 2030, the project will undergo final acceptance and be put into operation.

At present, Quang Tri Province preserves more than 5,000 documents and artifacts related to the 1954–1975 period, currently housed at the provincial museum and traditional houses. These materials constitute a valuable repository, providing a solid foundation for the museum’s exhibition content.

The museum is designed to include two permanent exhibition areas and a thematic exhibition zone, integrated with a storage system and functional working spaces.

The People’s Committee of Quang Tri Province expressed its expectation that, once completed and connected with the Hien Luong – Ben Hai historical site within the “Central Heritage Journey” network, the museum will help attract more visitors and serve as a driving force for the development of local tourism and socio-economic growth.

By Ha Thuong – Translated by Kim Khanh