Silent guardian of reading culture amidst HCMC urban rush

Amid the frenetic pace of urban life, a used bookstore lies quietly tucked away in a small alley in Thu Dau Mot Ward. For more than three decades, this humble shop has served as a sanctuary for the memories of countless generations.

Ms. Nga has spent 30 years devoted to books stained with the color of time

On Yersin Street, hailed as the bustling “fashion avenue” of Thu Dau Mot Ward, few pedestrians notice the modest sign standing discreetly on the sidewalk. Yet, a mere 50-meter walk down a dead-end alley reveals a world apart: the used bookstore of Nguyen Thi Kim Nga, resting silently at the lane’s end.

Devoid of flashy signage or a sprawling storefront, the tiny shop exists like a quiet bass note within the city’s chaotic symphony. However, the moment people step inside, they are swept into a world of time-worn pages, where thousands of old books rest neatly on wooden shelves, patiently awaiting those who truly cherish them.

Nga’s journey with books began over 30 years ago through a twist of fate. Around 1994, as a young, unmarried woman, she ran a small bakery and grocery store on Yersin Street, back when the road was far quieter and traffic was sparse. In front of her shop, a couple made their living selling used books. On rainy days, they would seek shelter under her roof.

A book lover since childhood, Nga would eagerly borrow their books one by one, devouring everything from comic books and novels to reference materials.

Then came the day the couple decided to retire and return to their hometown. Nga purchased their entire stock, seeing it as a way to continue the unfinished mission of spreading knowledge. She imported more titles, categorized them by field, bought shelves, and reorganized the space. Thus, “Ms. Nga’s” used bookstore was officially born.

“Back then, people had a voracious appetite for reading,” Nga recalls. “I remember students finding an out-of-print comic or a rare reference book; their faces would just light up. Seeing such joy in book lovers made me fall in love with this profession.”

As time marched on and the streets transformed, many used bookstores quietly shuttered one by one. Yet, Ms. Nga’s used bookstore persevered, standing as a silent witness to the reading culture of the Thu region. Though no longer as bustling as in its heyday, the shelves remain full, and the books are preserved as carefully as they were in the beginning.

In early 2024, tragedy struck. A traffic accident left Nga in poor health, coinciding with the news that the land housing her shop was slated for clearance. Relatives helped move her entire inventory to her home, just a few hundred meters away.

At that moment, Nga considered giving up the trade. But her love for books and her belief in the enduring value of knowledge helped her rise again. The used bookstore reopened right in her home, deeper in the alley and with fewer customers, but the original spirit remained untouched.

The current space spans only about 25m2, yet it is meticulously organized, ranging from textbooks, reference materials, comics, and novels to popular science, music, and art. Notably, the shop still preserves old newspapers and publications tied to the childhoods of the 7X, 8X, and 9X generations.

Readers of all ages and professions find their way here. Some come to study and research; others seek to reclaim a piece of their childhood; still others buy books to donate to children in remote areas.

In the digital age, where e-books, smart devices, and endless online entertainment dominate, the survival of a used bookstore like Ms. Nga’s is a rare and precious thing. Over thirty years in the trade, her greatest blessing has been the companionship of her family. Her son, despite having a stable career, still regularly helps his mother arrange and tidy every bookshelf.

Amidst a city developing by the day, the used bookstore in the small alley quietly opens its doors every morning, waiting for those who love books to find it. Without noise or fanfare, the shop silently preserves a cultural beauty, standing as a resilient testament to the lasting value of knowledge.

Despite dealing with used books, Nguyen Thi Kim Nga places great importance on provenance, absolutely refusing to accept pirated editions. “I have spoken with many authors and understand the value of every drop of sweat they pour into their spiritual children,” she shares. “That is their intellect, and it’s a matter of intellectual property.”

By Tam Trang – Translated by Thanh Tam