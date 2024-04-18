Numerous activities celebrate 3rd Vietnam Book and Reading Culture Day in HCMC

The 3rd Vietnam Book and Reading Culture Day 2024 took place with various activities at Cong Xa Paris (Paris Commune Square) situated at the intersection of Nguyen Du and Le Duan Streets and HCMC Book Street in District 1 from April 15 to May 1.

The book show includes more than 300 activities, such as an exchange themed “The Development Process of Books and Reading Culture from Tradition to Present” on April 18, the opening ceremony on April 19, a book introduction titled “Thousands of Shining Years of Vietnamese culture” on April 19, exchanges with Dien Bien soldiers on April 19, writer Nguyen Nhat Anh on April 21, members of the “Club of reading culture ambassadors in HCMC” on April 21, and another exchanged under the theme "Audio Books - Sound of Knowledge” on April 22.

There are also exchanges between students and writer Phuong Huyen, journalist Trung Nghia, writer and journalist Tieu Quyen, editor Vo Huynh Tan Phat, and Buddhist nun Suoi Thong.

The Vietnam Book and Reading Culture Day affirms the role and importance of books in improving residents' knowledge, skills, and thinking as well as educating human personality. The day aims to encourage and promote reading habits in the community and raise awareness of using books as a tool for critical thinking as well as enhance the responsibility of all departments, units, and organizations at all levels for building and developing a reading culture in Vietnam.

By Ho Son – Translated by Kim Khanh