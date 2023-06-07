Obstacles need to be removed for metro line 1 to come into operation

Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien metro line or metro line 1 is scheduled to be put into commercial operation at the end of this year; however, the project still faces some issues and obstacles that need to be solved.

The construction site of the pedestrian overpass connecting the station at the Saigon Hi-Tech Park in Thu Duc City and the metro line 1 has recorded pretty busy working days including weekends.

From the early morning, dozens of workers have been ready to do their missions to build pillars, bend and cut steel bars, connect beams and so on.

At the construction site, engineer Duong Tuan Thanh said that in the past few days, workers have sped up the construction progress to complete the project as scheduled.

On peak days, 60 workers and engineers have been on the construction site.

When the pedestrian overpass is completed, residents, students and workers can easily walk to the metro station from the Saigon High-Tech Park instead of crossing the Hanoi Highway.

Similarly, workers and engineers have been hard-working at the construction sites of Phuoc Long Station and Binh Thai Station in Thu Duc City.

Deputy Head of the Management Board of HCMC Urban Railways (MAUR) Nguyen Quoc Hien said that the unit is urging to complete the remaining connection items of the Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien metro line.

Firstly, the MAUR is speeding up the construction progress of pedestrian overpasses synchronously connecting with stations. As designed, there will be nine pedestrian overpasses, with a length of more than 70 meters and a width of 3.5 meters for each bridge, connecting the stations and nearby residential areas and bus stations.

These bridges are also the main exit route of the stations in case of emergency.

Currently, pedestrian overpasses at four stations of Tan Cang, Rach Chiec, Phuoc Long and the Saigon Hi-Tech Park are under construction.

As for the pedestrian overpasses at the remaining five stations of Thao Dien, An Phu, Binh Thai, Thu Duc and Ho Chi Minh City National University, the MAUR is promptly coordinating with relevant units to complete the relocation of technical infrastructure, soon hand over the site to contractors.

It is expected that the construction of all pedestrian overpasses will be finished by the end of the year, on the same completion schedule as the metro line 1.

Regarding the item connecting Ben Thanh station and the Ben Thanh quadrilateral development project of Saigon Glory Company Limited related to the entrances F4 and F5 of Ben Thanh station, District 1, the MAUR proposed the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction to report to the municipal People's Committee the plans of removing obstacles in the process of coordination between the two projects above, facilitating the implementation of the remaining construction items.

Metro line 1 in need of funding for operation

Excepting for the above-mentioned items which are under construction, the technical systems of Ben Thanh Station, Saigon Opera House Station and Ba Son Station have basically completed serving the operation of metro line 1.

However, some issues and obstacles need to be resolved such as complaints from contractors, complex technical standards and arising works during the implementation of the contract.

Currently, funding is another obstacle related to the preparation for the operation of the metro line.

According to Deputy Head of the Management Board of HCMC Urban Railways (MAUR) Nguyen Quoc Hien, the unit has proposed the municipal People's Committee consider and report to the Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee to approve that the Urban Railway Company No.1 continue to borrow VND16 billion (US$685,000) from the budget reserve fund of the city Party Committee. The funds will be used for personel preparation for receiving technology transfer, paying social insurance debts and salaries to workers and so on.

In addition, Mr. Nguyen Quoc Hien said that the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Transport in cooperation with MAUR and Urban Railway Company No.1 should propose contents related to orders, capital sources and contracts for the coming operation and exploitation of Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien metro line as scheduled.