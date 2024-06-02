Numerous joyful activities for children throughout summer

Safe and useful playgrounds for children are essential every summer.

Amid activities to welcome International Children's Day and respond to the action month of 2024 for children in provinces and cities nationwide, Ho Chi Minh City has launched numerous diverse and interesting programs and activities for children to enjoy their summertime and make their parents feel secure.

The bustling and vibrant atmosphere of children is recorded at the Ho Chi Minh City Kids Fest 2024, stages, art playgrounds, Saigon Zoo and Botanical Garden, museums, children's houses, culture centers, clubs and so on.

The aerobic team aged 9 to 11 years is practicing at Nguyen Du Stadium, District 1, HCMC. (Photo: Dung Phuong)

This year's HCMC Kids Fest focuses on picnics, physical activities and outdoor activities for nearly 15,000 children.

Kids join bicycle racing at HCMC Children Houses within the framework of HCMC Kids Fest 2024.

Many swimming classes for children open during the summer.

Drawing classes at Chat Fine Arts Center in Thu Duc City bring excitement for children.

An artisan of Ho Chi Minh City Children's House guide children to make traditional toys.

A rchery learners at Tran Quan Brothers Club in Truong Quyen Primary School, District 3.

Children are flying kites in Thu Duc City

By Tieu Tan, Dung Phuong- Translated by Huyen Huong