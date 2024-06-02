Numerous joyful activities for children throughout summer
SGGP
Safe and useful playgrounds for children are essential every summer.
Amid activities to welcome International Children's Day and respond to the action month of 2024 for children in provinces and cities nationwide, Ho Chi Minh City has launched numerous diverse and interesting programs and activities for children to enjoy their summertime and make their parents feel secure.
The bustling and vibrant atmosphere of children is recorded at the Ho Chi Minh City Kids Fest 2024, stages, art playgrounds, Saigon Zoo and Botanical Garden, museums, children's houses, culture centers, clubs and so on.
By Tieu Tan, Dung Phuong- Translated by Huyen Huong