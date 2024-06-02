Multimedia

Numerous joyful activities for children throughout summer

SGGP

Safe and useful playgrounds for children are essential every summer.

Amid activities to welcome International Children's Day and respond to the action month of 2024 for children in provinces and cities nationwide, Ho Chi Minh City has launched numerous diverse and interesting programs and activities for children to enjoy their summertime and make their parents feel secure.

The bustling and vibrant atmosphere of children is recorded at the Ho Chi Minh City Kids Fest 2024, stages, art playgrounds, Saigon Zoo and Botanical Garden, museums, children's houses, culture centers, clubs and so on.

1.jpg
The aerobic team aged 9 to 11 years is practicing at Nguyen Du Stadium, District 1, HCMC. (Photo: Dung Phuong)
3.jpg
This year's HCMC Kids Fest focuses on picnics, physical activities and outdoor activities for nearly 15,000 children.
8.jpg
Kids join bicycle racing at HCMC Children Houses within the framework of HCMC Kids Fest 2024.
2.jpg
Many swimming classes for children open during the summer.
4.jpg
Drawing classes at Chat Fine Arts Center in Thu Duc City bring excitement for children.
5.jpg
An artisan of Ho Chi Minh City Children's House guide children to make traditional toys.
6.jpg
A rchery learners at Tran Quan Brothers Club in Truong Quyen Primary School, District 3.
7.jpg
Children are flying kites in Thu Duc City
By Tieu Tan, Dung Phuong- Translated by Huyen Huong

