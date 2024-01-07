Northern region shrouded in fog, Southern region bathed in sunlight

Foggy and cloudy is the common weather pattern in Hanoi in recent days.

Based on data provided by the Standing Office of the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control and the meteorological forecasting agency, there is a noticeable variation in weather conditions from North to South today, January 7.

In the Northern region, due to the early days of moderate cold with weak intensified eastward-shifted monsoon winds, daytime temperatures gradually rise. The weather is chilly only in the evenings and mornings. Some areas might experience light drizzles in the morning, with plenty of clouds and fog. However, in the afternoon, the sun gradually breaks through, providing warmth (with temperatures reaching 24 to 26 degrees Celsius).

The region from Thanh Hoa to Thua Thien Hue experiences minimal rainfall but considerable cloud cover. By afternoon, there is only mild sunshine, resulting in moderate temperatures ranging between 24 and 27 degrees Celsius.

From Da Nang to Binh Dinh, there are brief morning clouds followed by sunny conditions, with temperatures ranging from 28 to 29 degrees Celsius.

In the provinces spanning from Phu Yen to Ninh Thuan and Binh Thuan, abundant sunshine prevails from early morning, contributing to temperatures reaching up to 32 degrees Celsius at noon.

The Central Highlands and the Southern regions continue to maintain dry conditions, characterized by sunny days and high temperatures. In the Southern region, there is a contrast between the Eastern and Western parts. Accordingly, Ho Chi Minh City and the Southeastern areas are experiencing more intense heat, with temperatures ranging from 33 to 34 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, the Western areas also see early sunshine but with slightly milder temperatures, reaching a maximum of 31 to 33 degrees Celsius.

By Van Phuc – Translated by Gia Bao