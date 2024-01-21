Northern region faces temperatures below 10°C, possible school closures

Meteorological experts predict that the Northern region of Vietnam will soon face three days of severe cold, with temperatures dropping below 10 degrees Celsius.

Meteorological experts predict that the Northern region of Vietnam will soon face three days of severe cold, with temperatures dropping below 10 degrees Celsius, posing potential risks. The meteorological agency will release daily updates at 6 a.m., allowing schools to evaluate the necessity of class suspensions.

A very strong cold air wave will extend deeply into Central Vietnam.

Last night and this morning, on January 21, cold air, accompanied by strong winds, reached Hanoi, resulting in widespread chilly rain and unfavorable weather conditions. The temperature in Hanoi has fallen to 15 degrees Celsius.

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting (NCHF) has announced that this morning, cold air has impacted the majority of the Northeastern region, resulting in a significant drop in temperatures and a sudden shift to cold, chilly conditions in many areas.

Throughout the day and night of January 21, this cold air mass will continue to extend further southward to the North Central region, gradually bringing colder weather. By January 22, the cold air will be reinforced significantly, affecting various areas in the Northern region, North Central region, Central region, and some locations in the South Central Coast region. Coastal areas may experience gusts of wind at levels 6-7 (equivalent to low-pressure conditions).

Forecast models unanimously predict that from the night of January 22 to January 24, a severe and potentially harmful cold spell will envelop the Northern region, with temperatures remaining consistently at 10 degrees Celsius or below throughout the day and night. According to education sector regulations, if temperatures fall below 10 degrees Celsius, schools are required to suspend classes for preschool and elementary school students to prevent them from being exposed to the cold.

Mr. Nguyen Van Huong, Head of the Weather Forecast Department at the NCHF, has announced that starting on January 22, or next Monday, the meteorological agency will issue temperature updates at 6 a.m. to facilitate local authorities and schools in devising flexible plans for educational activities, ensuring the health and well-being of students.

This marks the first widespread and intense cold wave of 2024. The period of severe cold is expected to persist continuously from January 22 to around January 27. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday of the coming week are anticipated to be the coldest days during this cold spell. Many areas will see temperatures drop below 5 degrees Celsius, with the plain region reaching only 10 degrees Celsius.

The NHCF notes that from the evening of January 22, the cold will also affect the area from Quang Binh to Thua Thien Hue, with temperatures dropping to only 13-16 degrees Celsius.

By Van Phuc – Translated by Thanh Nha