Northern region continues to suffer fog, drizzle

According to meteorological experts, on February 4, Hanoi and the Northern region continue to experience mild to moderate fog, which may affect travel on highways, national roads, and air routes.

The Northern mountainous region continues to experience dense fog as temperatures in the North have risen, and the cold air has only weakened without completely withdrawing.

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting reports that on the early morning of February 4, widespread fog has emerged in various locations in the Northern region and the region from Thanh Hoa to Thua Thien Hue.

On the morning and the night of February 4, the Northeastern region may encounter light rain, drizzle, and fog; the Northwestern region and the area from Thanh Hoa to Thua Thien Hue might experience widespread fog and light fog in various places.

The ongoing fog is expected to last another 2-3 days as temperatures in the North have risen, and the cold air has only weakened without completely withdrawing. The faint and thin nature of the Southward-moving cold waves causes them to quickly transform into humid streams.

In addition to the fog and drizzle, many areas in the Northern and North Central regions are still experiencing high humidity levels, leading to phenomena such as walls and floors "sweating" and indoor objects becoming damp. The air humidity ranges from 65 percent to 95 percent, depending on the specific location. This situation is expected to persist until February 7 or 8, when cold air reaches the Northern region.

From now until the 4th day of the Lunar New Year, Southern and Central Highlands regions expect low rainfall and sunny days. Meanwhile, the Southeastern region will face hot and sunny weather, with temperatures peaking at 35 degrees Celsius.

