Northern region about to experience cold spell

Local and international meteorological experts warned of really cold weather over the Northern region from November.

By the current time, the Northern region has experienced two moderate cold waves, only making the weather slightly chilly.

International weather forecasting models such as the US Global Climate Forecast System, the European Center for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts and the Japan Meteorological Agency believed that Northern Vietnam is about to suffer from intensity of cold spells next month.

Specifically, from early November, the Northern and North-Central regions will experience several spells of intensified monsoons, making the climate in the mountainous areas colder.

During the cold spell, temperatures are likely to drop to low levels, with daytime temperatures ranging from 20 degrees Celsius to 24 degrees Celsius and nighttime temperatures of at least 16 degrees Celsius, and even below 16 degrees Celsius in mountainous areas.

A severe cold wave is anticipated to fall in the first half of November, bringing a mild chilling climate along with drizzle and fog.

In the first half of November, a severe cold wave is anticipated to fall on November 4 or November 5 to become the first extreme cold spell hitting the Northern region, bringing a mild chilling climate along with drizzle and fog.

By Van Phuc - Translated by Huyen Huong