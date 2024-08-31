Northern, Central Highlands regions to get constant downpours during holiday

Torrential rains are forecast to continue to pound both the Northern and Central Highlands regions from Saturday night, which may extend into tomorrow evening.

Heavy rains with the possibility of extensive waterlogging are forecast to continue to pound the Northern region in next several days.

Following the latest report from the National Center for Hydrological and Meteorological Forecasting regarding the complicated weather conditions, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Hoang Hiep yesterday sent an official dispatch urging localities to prepare proactively measures against heavy rains with the possibility of extensive waterlogging for this period.

The National Center for Hydrological and Meteorological Forecasting warned of moderate to heavy rainfalls of up to 150 mm above over the Central Highlands region and 80 mm above over the Northern region along with risks of flash floods and landslides from August 30 to September 1.

According to the instructions, localities need to organize and mobilize forces and means to support people in overcoming consequences of the post-rains and floods; and closely monitor weather forecasts and models to provide timely information to the people.

Local authorities should check and review high-risk areas such as riverbanks, streams and low-lying areas, and proactively evacuate residents to safer places if necessary.

Furthermore, they should arrange supervisory personnel in hazardous areas to ensure the safety of people and vehicles for this period, especially during the National Day holiday.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development also required provinces and cities to carry out safety measures for reservoirs, dikes, irrigation works and mining areas.

Additionally, they should proactively regulate proper drainage to protect production areas, industrial zones and residential areas; prepare forces and equipment for rescue and relief works.

It is essential to enhance communication about the rain and flood to local authorities and the public for timely prevention and response.

Previously, as reported by Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper, on the morning of August 30, a low-pressure trough combined with upper-air wind convergence caused torrential rains in several Northern provinces and cities such as Hanoi, Yen Bai, Hoa Binh, Tuyen Quang, Lao Cai and Phu Tho.

In Lao Cai Province, heavy rain severely inundated roads in Lao Cai City, notably Tran Hung Dao and Hoang Quoc Viet streets.

By Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong