North to see rain as weak cold front arrives March 20 night

From March 20 night onward, a weak cold air mass moving south will bring scattered rain and shifting weather patterns to the Northern region, while the South remains mostly sunny with possible evening thunderstorms.

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, from the night of March 20 to March 21, a weak cold air mass will move southward, increasing moisture and cloud cover, and altering weather patterns in the Northern and the North-Central regions.

Temperatures in Hanoi are not expected to fall as the incoming cold air mass is weak. (Photo: SGGP/ Phuc Hau)

On March 20, the Northern region and the area from Thanh Hoa to Hue are expected to experience light rain in some places, accompanied by early morning fog and scattered mist. By midday and afternoon, the weather will turn sunny. From the night of March 20, mountainous and midland areas in the North will experience scattered showers, with some places also seeing thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, the Southern region will remain mostly sunny, although localized heat is expected in parts of the Southeastern region.

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting also noted that from the night of March 21 to March 29, the Northern and North-Central regions will continue to see light rain in some areas, with scattered morning fog and sunny intervals in the afternoon. Particularly, from March 21 to March 22, mountainous and midland areas in the North may experience scattered showers and thunderstorms due to the weak cold air mass.

During the same period, the Central, Central Highlands and Southern regions will see sunny days, with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon and at night. Southeastern areas may continue to experience localized heat.

Meteorological experts said that this cold air mass is relatively weak and unlikely to significantly lower temperatures, but it will create alternating patterns of rain and sunshine in the North. However, as the Northern region is entering a transitional season, the risk of hail during such cold air incursions remains relatively high, and residents are advised to stay alert to minimize potential damage.

By Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong