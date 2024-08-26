North, South to face increase in rainfall intensity over multi-year average

The National Center for Hydrological Meteorological Forecasting has just released warnings of temperature, rainfall and extreme weather phenomena across the country from now until September 20.

Severe flood occurs in Cao Bang city on August 25.

The average temperature across the country until September 20 is forecast to be 0.5 to 1 degree Celsius higher than the multi-year average.



Notably, the Northern and mid-central regions will experience hotter days with temperatures rising by 1 to 1.5 degrees Celsius compared to the average for the same period in previous years.

The total rainfall from the current time to the end of September across the country is approximately the same as the multi-year average; however, rainfall variation distribution over each region is significant.

In particular, the mid-Central and southern Central regions may face an increase in drought severity as total rainfall decreases by 10 percent to 15 percent.

Conversely, the Central Highlands and Southern regions will experience an increase in rainfall intensities five percent to ten percent higher than the multi-year average.

As for this year’s hurricane season, from now until September 20, it is less likely to develop into storms and tropical depressions that impact the East Sea than the multi-year average.

Heatwaves will also continue in the Central region, especially at the end of August and the beginning of September.

During this period, the Northern, Central Highlands and Southern regions will experience persistent showers and thunderstorms so people across the country should also be cautious of extreme weather phenomena such as thunderstorms, whirlwinds, lightning, hail and strong winds.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong