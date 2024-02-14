Weather

North cold, South hot after Tet holiday

Meteorologists reported the weather patterns of provinces and cities across the country on the first days of the Year of the Dragon and issued weather predictions for the following days.

img-5970-8227jpeg-2315.jpg
Illustrative photo: SGGP/ Van Phuc

According to weather forecasting centers in the Asia-Pacific region and meteorological experts, the northerners will feel the mild cold after the Lunar New Year.

During the last four days, the capital city of Hanoi and the Northern localities maintained a pattern of dry cold and sunny daytime with light fog in the early mornings and chilling nighttime.

The weather pattern is forecast to last until February 15.

From the beginning of next week, temperatures in the Northern region will increase to as high as 31 degrees Celsius before a new cold wave will slam into.

As for the Southeastern and Southern regions including Ho Chi Minh City, people will experience sweltering temperatures of up to 34 degrees Celsius from now until the end of February, with very harmful ultraviolet rays.

By Van Phuc, Nguyen Hanh- Translated by Huyen Huong

