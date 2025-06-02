North, Central regions grapple with severe heatwave

The North and Central regions grapple with a severe heatwave with temperatures in Hanoi reaching nearly 40 Celcius degree—the highest recorded so far this year.

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting reported that on June 1, a severe heat wave swept across the Northern and Central region.

Extreme heatwave blankets Northern and Central regions

Temperature readings from hydro-meteorological stations show intense heat across parts of Vietnam. It was recorded 39.4 Celcius degree at Lang station in Hanoi's Dong Da District while Ha Dong District reached 39 Celcius degree. In Hoa Binh Province's Lac Son District, it hit 38.8 degree Celcius. Elsewhere, it was recorded 38.2 Celcius degree in Nghe An Province's Do Luong District.

The sharp rise in temperatures, following several days of cool, rainy weather, has resulted in low humidity levels—ranging from only 45 percent to 55 percent—creating an oppressive and stifling atmosphere.

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, widespread heat is expected to persist on June 2 across the Red River Delta, North Central region, and Hoa Binh, with temperatures ranging from 37 degree Celcius to 39 degree Celcius and some areas exceeding 39 degree Celcius.

By Phuc Van - Translated by Anh Quan