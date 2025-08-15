Ninh Thuan nuclear power project faces major obstacles

Despite concerted efforts from the People’s Committee of Khanh Hoa Province and its various departments, the Ninh Thuan Nuclear Power Project (Ninh Thuan 1 and Ninh Thuan 2) is facing significant challenges.

Vinh Truong village in Phuoc Dinh Commune of Thuan Nam District - the place where the Ninh Thuan 1 Nuclear Power Plant project is planned.

The province is under pressure to hand over the project site to the investor by the 2025 deadline set by the Prime Minister, but several key obstacles remain.

A primary challenge, as highlighted by Director Ho Xuan Ninh of the Khanh Hoa Province Department of Industry and Trade, is the project's outdated legal foundation. He notes that several of provisions of Resolution 41/2009/QH12, a key document on the project's investment policy including the total investment amount and the implementation timeline, are no longer relevant. The resolution was issued in 2009.

As a result, the Khanh Hoa Provincial People’s Committee has requested a prompt adjustment to this resolution to provide a solid legal basis for the project to move forward.

Another major issue involves the resettlement of residents. Under the direction of the Prime Minister, Khanh Hoa Province was assigned to implement the resettlement and site clearance component project. After review, the resettlement areas need to adjust the area and scale according to reality.

While the project plan from 2015 established a 500-meter isolation zone, the Ministry of Science and Technology recently proposed expanding this no-resident zone to a minimum of 1 kilometer. This change has made the current resettlement location for Ninh Thuan 2 unsuitable, and the province is seeking a unified decision from ministries and agencies to ensure both legal and practical feasibility.

The project is also grappling with a substantial funding gap. The total investment for the resettlement component was initially approved by the Prime Minister at VND3.24 trillion (US$123 billion). However, a recent review of household counts, compensation rates, and construction costs has revealed that the actual required amount is approximately VND12.39 trillion.

So far, only VND3.24 trillion has been allocated. Provincial officials have reported the funding challenges to the Prime Minister, and relevant ministries and agencies are currently compiling feedback to propose a resolution.

The Ninh Thuan Nuclear Power Project was approved by the National Assembly in November 2024 to proceed with its investment policy. It comprises two plants (each with two units) with a total capacity of about 4,600 MW. Ninh Thuan 1 will be located in Phuoc Dinh Commune, while Ninh Thuan 2 will be in Vinh Hai Commune of Khanh Hoa Province. To implement the project, approximately 1,153 households will need to be relocated. To date, the project area has completed the inventory process and is currently verifying land origins as well as resolving land and asset disputes.

By Tien Thang - Translated by Anh Quan