Nine Vietnamese representatives honored at ASOCIO DX Award 2024

Leaving the ASOCIO DX Award 2024, nine representatives of Vietnam were honored, said the Vietnam Software and IT Services Association (VINASA) today.

The Vietnam Software and IT Services Association (VINASA) announced that during the Asia-Oceania Computing Industry Organization (ASOCIO Digital Summit 2024), held from November 6 to 8 in Japan, the ASOCIO DX Award 2024 was given to organizations, businesses, and individuals who have significantly contributed to promoting digital transformation and technology application in both public and private sectors. This award underscores the importance of technology in the socio-economic development of countries.

The annual ASOCIO DX Award is held to recognize outstanding accomplishments in the utilization and implementation of digital technologies. Award nominees are outstanding individuals, organizations, and businesses in the 24 member economies of ASOCIO.

This year’s ASOCIO DX Award covered ten categories such as the Outstanding Tech Organization Award, the Smart City Award, the Digital Government Award, the EdTech Award, the HealthTech Award, the Cybersecurity Award, the ESG Award, the Emerging Digital Solutions & Ecosystem Award, the Women in Tech Award, and the Public / Private Partnership Award.

Amongst nine honoring representatives, Thua Thien-Hue Province specifically won the ASOCIO Smart City Award while Binh Phuoc Provincial People's Committee captured the Digital Government Award (ASOCIO Digital Government Award).

By Tran Binh – Translated By Anh Quan