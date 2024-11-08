Business

Self - introduction

Nine Vietnamese representatives honored at ASOCIO DX Award 2024

SGGP

Leaving the ASOCIO DX Award 2024, nine representatives of Vietnam were honored, said the Vietnam Software and IT Services Association (VINASA) today.

asocio.webp
Thua Thien-Hue Province specifically wins the ASOCIO Smart City Award

The Vietnam Software and IT Services Association (VINASA) announced that during the Asia-Oceania Computing Industry Organization (ASOCIO Digital Summit 2024), held from November 6 to 8 in Japan, the ASOCIO DX Award 2024 was given to organizations, businesses, and individuals who have significantly contributed to promoting digital transformation and technology application in both public and private sectors. This award underscores the importance of technology in the socio-economic development of countries.

Vietnam has 9 units, organizations and individuals honored at the DX Award 2024 presentation ceremony organized by the Asian-Oceanian Computing Industry Organization (ASOCIO) in Japan’s Tokyo.

The annual ASOCIO DX Award is held to recognize outstanding accomplishments in the utilization and implementation of digital technologies. Award nominees are outstanding individuals, organizations, and businesses in the 24 member economies of ASOCIO.

This year’s ASOCIO DX Award covered ten categories such as the Outstanding Tech Organization Award, the Smart City Award, the Digital Government Award, the EdTech Award, the HealthTech Award, the Cybersecurity Award, the ESG Award, the Emerging Digital Solutions & Ecosystem Award, the Women in Tech Award, and the Public / Private Partnership Award.

Amongst nine honoring representatives, Thua Thien-Hue Province specifically won the ASOCIO Smart City Award while Binh Phuoc Provincial People's Committee captured the Digital Government Award (ASOCIO Digital Government Award).

By Tran Binh – Translated By Anh Quan

Tags

the ASOCIO Smart City Award the ASOCIO DX Award 2024 Asia-Oceania Computing Industry Organization (ASOCIO Digital Summit 2024)

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn