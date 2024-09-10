Nine dead, missing in landslide in Yen Bai Province

Nine people have been reported dead and missing after a severe landslide occured in the Northern mountainous province of Yen Bai this morning.

At the scene of the landslide

The severe landslide occurred in Luc Yen District burying five houses.



Currently, multiple places in Yen Bai City are submerged under floodwater.

Funtional forces are sent to the scene for search and rescue efforts.



Upon receiving the information, nearly 300 people comprising police, military forces, local authorities and residents were mobilized to the scene for search and rescue efforts.

Two injured persons were promptly taken to the hospital, and the search is ongoing for missing people. Amid the ongoing persistent torrential rain, the hill area remains at risk of landslides. That is unfavorable for search and rescue.

Around 7,934 houses in Yen Bai City have been forced to flee their homes due to the rising water level in the Red River.

The Yen Bai Provincial Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, Search and Rescue reported that Typhoon Yagi caused severe damage in the province with 28 fatalities and missing people on September 10. Additionally, 10 people were injured and numerous homes were damaged.

Meteorological experts warned of increasing risks of landslides and flash floods due to prolonged heavy rain which would raise difficulties in search and rescue works.

