Nhat beat Muay Thai prodigy Ghazali at ONE Championship

Vietnamese No 1 Muay Thai fighter Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat ended phenom Johan “Jojo” Ghazali's winning streak in a thrilling bout at the ONE Championship 167 event on June 8 in Bangkok, Thailand.

Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat is announced winner of the flyweight match against Johan “Jojo” Ghazali at the ONE Championship 167 event on June 8 in Bangkok, Thailand. (Photo: SGGP)

It was his first match about six months since Nhat's knockout defeat to Denis Puric last December. In his comeback, Nhat was not appreciated as high as his rival who stole spot light weeks prior to the fight due to his impressive of all five wins with four KOs.

In fact, the Vietnamese weathered an early storm from Ghazali before relying on his counters late to claim a unanimous decision victory in their three-round flyweight bout at the Impact Arena.

As expected, the Malaysian-American opened up aggressively as he swarmed Nhat with kicks and heavy punches while the latter patiently waited for openings.

Nhat aka “No 1” started to find his timing in the second round, incorporating low kicks to stifle Ghazali’s forward action. Each time the teenager came in, the 35-year-old had answers with either a leg kick or short elbows and combinations.

As the match wore on, it was clear that Nhat had figured out his young foe. He frustrated Ghazali further in the third as he slipped out each time the teenager looked to brawl while punishing him with leg kicks and counters.

All three judges ultimately gave the nod to “No 1”, who improved to 15-4 overall in his professional career. On the other side, Ghazali lost for the first time in six ONE Championship appearances.

"When I watched Johan's previous matches, he was very strong and always attacked from the beginning. So I planned to prolong the match, then use my experience to win after three rounds," said Nhat.

"I also thought about the knockout win, but I didn't try to do it with all price. It's true that I included Johan in my strategy.

"Johan's strong point is his hands, while I am good at powerful kicks. I don't think I can beat Johan if I try to punch him. So I move actively and throw him many kicks.

"I want to thank all supporters, family and friends who strongly helped and encouraged me before and during the match," he said.

VNS