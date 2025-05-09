Khanh Hoa to host 2025 Sea Tourism and Culture Festival in June

The central coastal province of Khanh Hoa announced that the 2025 Sea Tourism and Culture Festival, themed 'Nha Trang Says Hi!', will be held in June.

Khanh Hoa Province will host 2025 Sea Tourism and Culture Festival in June. (Photo: SGGP)

The program will feature a wide range of nearly 40 cultural and sports activities, which are scheduled to take place in Nha Trang City and localities in the province, including main events that will be held on June 7-9.

The 2025 Sea Tourism and Culture Festival serves as a replacement for the 11th Nha Trang – Khanh Hoa Sea Festival, which was originally scheduled for the same period, Director of the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Nguyen Van Nhuan said at a press conference on May 9.

Highlights of the festival include a concert on the evening of June 7 with the participation of young singers, a flower car parade on Tran Phu Street at 4 p.m. on June 9, and a music performance on the evening of June 8 with the participation of international art troupes from South Korea, India, and France.

Vice Chairman of the Khanh Hoa Provincial People’s Committee, Dinh Van Thieu, said that it is an opportunity for the province to introduce the unique culture of the “land of agarwood and the sea of bird’s nest,” promote its image, potential, and strengths, and stimulate tourism, contributing to achieving the growth targets for 2025. The local authorities hoped that Nha Trang – Khanh Hoa would become a destination for regular cultural, sports, and tourism events.

By Hieu Giang—Translated by Kim Khanh