Nha Trang Sea Tourism Festival 2024 to take place in June

The 2024 Nha Trang Tourism Sea Festival in the South-Central province of Khanh Hoa will take place from June 13 - 16 with a wide range of events, organizers said at a press conference in the province on May 23.

At the press conference (Photo: SGGP)

This year's festival will include a variety of outdoor activities and events, offering a close interaction to locals and visitors to experience the unique features of Nha Trang - Khanh Hoa tourism, Director of the Tourism Department of Khanh Hoa Province Nguyen Thi Le Thanh said.

There will be about 200 stalls displaying and selling tourism products and services, local specialties of regions throughout the country, and music and dance performances.

It is an opportunity for businesses to promote their brands, products, and services to the people of Khanh Hoa Province, domestic and international tourists as well as boost tourism growth of Khanh Hoa Province aiming to become a centrally-run city by 2030, she added.

Four international teams will compete at the Nha Trang International Light Bay Festival - EGN 2024. (Photo: SGGP)

At the press conference, the Director of the provincial Department of Tourism also announced that the Ever Glamor Nha Trang (EGN) 2024 (also known as Nha Trang International Light Bay Festival) is scheduled to take place in July.

The EGN 2024 themed “Brilliant Galaxy” will attract four teams from South Korea, China, France, and the UAE. In the competition, each pair of teams will compete against each other in one night.

By Cong Nhan – Translated by Kim Khanh