Nha Rong–Khanh Hoi Port Park in HCMC to commence on September 2

The Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee has directed relevant agencies to urgently complete all required documentation and legal procedures to commence construction of the Nha Rong–Khanh Hoi Port Park project in time for September 2.

The project will be undertaken in conjunction with the expansion of the Ho Chi Minh Museum area, the Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space and the upgrade of Nguyen Tat Thanh Street.

Nha Rong Wharf in Ho Chi Minh City seen from above. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

On February 24, the Ho Chi Minh City Party Standing Committee issued a conclusion notice regarding the organization of the 2026 Lunar New Year (Tet) celebrations and key tasks for 2026. Authorities were urged to immediately resume work after the Tet holiday, conduct a comprehensive review of key tasks and solutions for 2026 in a synchronized and forward-looking manner, addressing both immediate and long-term priorities.

From now until the end of March 2026, Ho Chi Minh City will focus on preparations for the election of deputies to the National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels, as well as organizing the 2026 military conscription to ensure both quantity and quality. Departments and agencies are required to clearly define tasks and solutions to accelerate implementation and achieve an economic growth target of over 10 percent.

Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc (3rd, L), Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, presents Tet gifts to residents in Con Dao Special Zone on the occasion of the 2026 Lunar New Year. (Photo: SGGP/ Van Minh)

The municipal Party Standing Committee emphasized the need to effectively address traffic congestion, environmental pollution, flooding, food safety, fire prevention, and the goal of building a drug-free city. It also called for greater accountability within steering committees, ensuring clear assignment of responsibilities, timelines, and deliverables, while strengthening direction, inspection, and supervision, particularly in compensation, site clearance and digital transformation.

The Party Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has been assigned to lead efforts in resolving outstanding issues, enhancing professional guidance, strengthening grassroots capacity, and removing obstacles, especially in land clearance and the implementation of public investment projects.

The Ho Chi Minh City Party Standing Committee also acknowledged and commended the effective organization of the 2026 Lunar New Year celebrations, noting that social welfare activities were carried out promptly, thoughtfully and appropriately, helping residents enjoy a safe holiday.

By Van Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong