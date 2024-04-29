Nguyen Vu Bao Chau wins gold at World Cadet Rapid & Blitz Chess Championships

Vietnam's rising chess star Nguyen Vu Bao Chau

The final rounds of the blitz chess competition at the FIDE World Cadet Rapid & Blitz Chess Championships 2024 concluded on the evening of April 28 (local time) in Albania. On the last day, the Vietnamese youth chess team fully participated in the blitz chess matches for boys and girls in the U8, U10, and U12 age groups.

The U8 girls' blitz chess board continued to be closely monitored by the coaching staff of the Vietnamese youth chess team, as Vietnamese young representative Nguyen Vu Bao Chau was expected to excel. After securing a silver medal in rapid chess in the previous match, Bao Chau performed even better in this blitz chess event. Over 11 rounds, she won every single game, totaling a maximum of 11 points and claiming the championship title. In the final round against opponent Yudina Agata, despite playing with the black pieces, the Vietnamese youth chess player managed to secure victory. Bao Chau's gold medal is the sole gold for the Vietnamese youth chess team in this tournament.

Also, in the blitz chess category, in the U10 boys' division, young player Nguyen Truong An Khang amassed a total of 10 points from 11 games, securing second place and earning a silver medal. In the U12 girls' division, chess player Nguyen Minh Chi scored a total of 7.5 points, clinching third place and securing a bronze medal. Thus, throughout the entire tournament, the Vietnamese youth chess team earned one gold, two silver, and one bronze medal. Vietnam fielded 15 players who competed in all categories of the event.

By Minh Chien – Translated by Thuy Doan