Vietnam wins first silver medal at World Cadet Rapid & Blitz Championships 2024

The Vietnamese youth chess team has clinched a valuable silver medal in the FIDE World Cadet Rapid & Blitz Championships 2024.

The rapid chess segment of the FIDE World Cadet Rapid & Blitz Championships 2024 tournament concluded with the final round, round 11, in the competition held in Albania. The final round took place on the evening of April 27 (Vietnam time). Vietnam’s chess team participated in both the boys' (U8, U10, U12) and girls' (U8, U10, U12) divisions.

In the U8 girls' category, Vietnamese young chess player Nguyen Vu Bao Chau played effectively, accumulating a total of 8.5 points out of 11 rounds, securing second place and claiming the silver medal. Throughout the 11 rounds of competition, Nguyen Vu Bao Chau suffered defeat in two matches but achieved eight victories and one draw. Nguyen Vu Bao Chau's silver medal stands as the sole medal for the Vietnamese youth chess team in the rapid chess division at the tournament. Unfortunately, the remaining Vietnamese chess players, both male and female, did not find success in their respective categories.

Today, April 28, the tournament kicks off its final event: blitz chess. This segment of the tournament also comprises 11 games following the Swiss system. With 15 players competing across different groups, the Vietnamese youth chess team sets its sights on securing additional medals in the blitz chess category. Nguyen Vu Bao Chau will participate in the blitz chess event at the U8 girls' table. After the conclusion of the blitz chess event, the tournament will come to an end, and the Vietnamese youth chess team will head back home.

By Minh Chien – Translated by Thuy Doan