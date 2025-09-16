Nguyen Van Linh – Nguyen Huu Tho underpass gets warranty repairs

The Ho Chi Minh City Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Board directed contractors and consultants to immediately make warranty repairs for potholes and road surface damage at Nguyen Van Linh – Nguyen Huu Tho underpass.

On the evening of September 15, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Board Luong Minh Phuc informed that the unit has instructed contractors and consultants to carry out immediately warranty repairs for multiple potholes and surface damage at the Nguyen Van Linh – Nguyen Huu Tho underpass following an recent article published by Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper reflecting appearance of multiple potholes and road surface damage at the underpass just nine months after its operation.

The deterioration was caused by the heavy volume of traffic, especially from large trucks, combined with prolonged rainfall.

Severe damage on Nguyen Van Linh Street (Photo: SGGP/ Quoc Hung)

The project owner has ordered the removal of damaged asphalt, reinforcement of the roadbed and resurfacing. For sections with severe damage, the entire base structure and pavement will be reconstructed.

Maintenance, material quality control and construction supervision will also be strengthened.

Road surface inside the underpass poses serious risks for traffic. (Photo: SGGP/ Thien Phat)

According to the plan, temporary asphalt paving will be completed on September 16 at damaged spots in tunnels HC1 and HC2, which will be fully repaired by September 21. For Nguyen Van Linh Street around the underpass, temporary repairs will be finished before September 26, and comprehensive restoration will be completed before September 30.

Beyond this interchange, several sections along Nguyen Van Linh stretching from National Highway 50 to National Highway 1 have also deteriorated reportedly.

The route is managed by the Southern Area Management Board, under the overall supervision of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Transport.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong