Nguyen Thuy Linh surprisingly defeats world, Olympic champion Carolina Marin

Badminton player Nguyen Thuy Linh has made history in Vietnamese badminton by defeating an opponent who has previously held titles as a world champion, Olympic champion, and world No.1.

Nguyen Thuy Linh officially participated in the 2023 China Masters Badminton Tournament on November 22. In her initial match in the women's singles category, Thuy Linh competed against the Spanish badminton player Carolina Marin, currently holding the 5th position in the BWF rankings.

All pre-match predictions leaned towards the opponent of Thuy Linh, given that she is a top-tier player in the world rankings, as well as a high-class badminton player. Marin, who had previously clinched the women's singles Olympic gold in 2016, attained the world No.1 ranking in 2015 and was the world champion in women's singles in 2014, 2015, and 2018. In the latest BWF World Championships in 2023, this player also secured a silver medal in the women’s singles event.

However, in this face-off, Nguyen Thuy Linh emerged victorious, earning praise from both Western media and the international badminton community. Thuy Linh had a slower start, resulting in her opponent easily winning the first game 21/10. In the second game, the Vietnamese player demonstrated immense determination, securing a comeback with a score of 21/19, leveling the match. In the decisive third game, Thuy Linh engaged in a back-and-forth battle while Marin showed signs of fatigue. She ultimately triumphed with a score of 21/15.

Securing a 2-1 victory, Thuy Linh advances to the second round. This victory stands as a proud achievement for Vietnam’s women's badminton, showcasing that, with determination and preparation, Thuy Linh can attain commendable results. The 2023 China Masters Badminton Tournament is part of the BWF World Tour 750. Additionally, this tournament marks Thuy Linh's final international event in 2023 Top of Form