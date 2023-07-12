Nguyen Thuy Linh nears top 25 in women's badminton rankings

The top-ranked female badminton player from Vietnam is steadily rising in the Badminton World Federation’s (BWF) rankings, and she is now approaching the top 25 in the world.

According to the latest rankings released by the BWF on July 11, Nguyen Thuy Linh has risen to the 26th position in the women's singles category. With further improvement in her performance in upcoming international tournaments, there is a strong likelihood that Thuy Linh will break into the top 25 in the world.

One of the factors contributing to Thuy Linh's rise in the rankings is her impressive performance at the 2023 Canada Open badminton tournament, where she had two victories. Although she was eliminated in the quarter-finals, her overall performance in the tournament has positively influenced her ranking. Currently, Thuy Linh is in Iowa, USA, preparing to compete in the 2023 US Open badminton tournament. Her first match in the women's singles event is scheduled for July 12th, according to local time.

Thuy Linh has gained more chances to face off against world-class players by advancing to compete in tournaments within the World Tour Super system. A notable instance was her recent match against the world's top-ranked player, Yamaguchi from Japan, at the 2023 Canada Open. This exposure to high-level competition has enabled Thuy Linh to earn additional points through various tournaments.

According to the latest BWF rankings, Vu Thi Anh Thu has dropped ten notches to 112th place in the world, while Vu Thi Trang maintains her ranking at 114th.

In the men's category, Nguyen Hai Dang holds the highest ranking among Vietnamese players but he has slipped three places to the 91st position. Meanwhile, Le Duc Phat is ranked 124th in the world.