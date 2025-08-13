Vietnam 1-0 Thailand: Asserting dominance in cautious contest

The Vietnam women's national team concluded their group stage campaign with a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Thailand on yesterday evening.

The joy of Thu Thao (number 17) after scoring the opening goal for the Vietnamese women's football team in the match against Thailand.

The win, secured on home soil, underscored the host nation’s quality and tactical superiority over a youthful Thai squad, solidifying Vietnam's position atop the group standings.

Coach Mai Duc Chung's lineup featured minimal changes, with the notable exception of Duong Thi Van stepping in for the injured Hai Linh. In contrast, Thailand fielded a robust starting eleven but adopted a decidedly defensive posture. The visitors employed a deep, disciplined low block and focused on counterattacking, a strategy that seemingly acknowledged Vietnam's current strength and aimed to conserve energy for the upcoming semifinals.

Vietnam's attacking strategy, consistent with previous matches, centered on a lone striker Huynh Nhu. Her dynamic movement, often drifting wide to create space, enabled the midfield to push forward and exploit gaps in the Thai defense. The attacking midfield role, typically occupied by Van Su, was filled by Bich Thuy, who consistently advanced into the opposition's penalty area, posing a persistent threat to Thailand's backline.

The Thai players are only able to maintain balance for about the first 10 minutes of the match, after which they come under intense pressure from the Vietnamese team.

Vietnam secured the lead in the 36th minute after a precise attacking sequence. Huynh Nhu, operating on the right flank, skillfully beat a Thai defender before delivering a decision pass into the penalty area. Thu Thao capitalized on the opportunity, slotting the ball home from close range. The hosts maintain control of possession throughout the half, continuously testing Thailand's disciplined defensive formation with varied attacking plays.

In the second half, Vietnam introduced Van Su, Thanh Nha, and Hai Yen to replace Hai Linh, Bich Thuy, and Huynh Nhu. The substitutions, leveraging the squad's depth and strong form, ensure Vietnam remains in control of the match. Hai Yen nearly extended the lead in the 78th minute with an overhead kick that narrowly missed the target.

Despite holding a one-goal advantage, Coach Mai Duc Chung was vocal on the sidelines, repeatedly urging his players to press harder and avoid complacency. A draw would have seen Vietnam finish second in Group A, potentially disrupting their momentum ahead of the knockout stage.

The final whistle confirmed a 1-0 victory for Vietnam, a sufficient result to secure the top position in Group A. Their semifinal opponent will be determined by the outcomes of the final Group B matches on August 13, where Myanmar, the Philippines, and U23 Australia are all still in contention for a place in the next round.

By Cao Tuong - Translated by Anh Quan