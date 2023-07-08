Nguyen Thuy Linh fails to defeat world number-one badminton player

Despite her strong effort, badminton player Nguyen Thuy Linh could not pull off an upset against the current world number one, Akane Yamaguchi from Japan, in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Canada Open.

The quarterfinals of the women's singles event at the 2023 Canada Open badminton tournament took place on July 7 (local time), with Vietnamese badminton player Nguyen Thuy Linh facing the top seed and current world number one, Akane Yamaguchi, from Japan.

Both players were proactive in playing aggressive and fast-paced attacks right from the start. However, Akane Yamaguchi's tight and effective game forced Thuy Linh into a defensive position. Ultimately, Yamaguchi triumphed over Thuy Linh with a score of 2-0 (21/15, 21/13). The match concluded after 34 minutes of play, resulting in Thuy Linh being eliminated from the tournament.

However, Thuy Linh's efforts at the tournament are highly regarded as the 2023 Canada Open is part of the World Tour Super 500 system, which attracts many highly-ranked players to compete.

Following the tournament in Canada, Thuy Linh will travel to Iowa, USA, to compete in the 2023 US Open badminton tournament. This event is included in the World Tour Super 300 system. Consequently, over the past two months, Thuy Linh has participated in consecutive tournaments in Taipei, China, Canada, and the upcoming US Open, all of which are part of the prestigious World Tour Super system in professional badminton.