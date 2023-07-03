Nguyen Thuy Linh to join consecutive badminton tournaments in Canada, US

Vietnam's top-ranked female badminton player will consecutively participate in World Tour Super tournaments in Canada and the US this month.

Nguyen Thuy Linh has already arrived in Canada to compete in the 2023 Canada Open Badminton tournament, taking place from July 4 to 9 (local time). This tournament is part of the Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour Super 500 system.

According to the draw, Thuy Linh has been placed in the main round of the women's singles event, and her first match will be against Tasnim Mir from India. Tasnim Mir is currently ranked 50th in the world in women's badminton.

At the moment, Thuy Linh is ranked 29th in the BWF world women's badminton rankings, which gives her a slight advantage over her opponent before the competition. The Canadian tournament's top seed is Akane Yamaguchi from Japan, currently the world’s No.1 in the BWF rankings.

Following this tournament, Thuy Linh will proceed to compete in the US Open Badminton tournament, taking place in Council Bluffs, Iowa, USA, from July 11 to 16. According to the draw, Thuy Linh is the 7th seed in the women's singles event and will face a player from the qualification round in her first official match. The number one seed for this tournament is Ratchanok Intanon from Thailand, currently ranked 7th in the world. The US Open Badminton tournament is part of the BWF World Tour Super 300 system.

Thuy Linh took part in the 2023 Taipei Open Badminton tournament in June, which is a part of the World Tour Super 300 system. However, she did not have a successful performance and was eliminated early in the women's singles event, specifically in the second round.