Nguyen Thuy Linh exits 2023 China Open Badminton Tournament

On the afternoon of September 7, local time, Nguyen Thuy Linh participated in the second round of the women's singles event at the 2023 China Open Badminton Tournament. Thuy Linh was pitted against the home player, Han Yue. This tense match lasted for over an hour before reaching its conclusion.

In the opening game, Thuy Linh displayed a strong performance, keeping her opponent under pressure and securing a hard-fought victory with a score of 23/21. However, in the second game, Thuy Linh appeared to lose some of her stamina, resulting in a less competitive match compared to the first game, which she lost with a score of 8/21. In the third and final game, Thuy Linh was defeated 5/21, ultimately ending her run in the second round with an overall score of 1-2.

The 2023 China Open Badminton Tournament is part of the BWF World Tour Super 1000. It marks the first time this year that Nguyen Thuy Linh has participated in a tournament at this level.

The 2023 China Open Badminton Tournament is set to continue until September 10. It showcases the world's top-ranked women's singles players, including the No.1 and No.2 players. Nguyen Thuy Linh stands as the sole representative from Vietnam in this competition. Although she was eliminated in the second round of the women's singles event, Thuy Linh's performance is truly praiseworthy and underscores her professional effort.