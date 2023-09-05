Nguyen Thuy Linh enters 2nd round by winning seeded opponent at 2023 China Open

Vietnamese badminton player Nguyen Thuy Linh showcased excellent form as she triumphed over a seeded opponent in the first round of the 2023 China Open badminton tournament.

On September 5, Nguyen Thuy Linh commenced her journey in the women's singles category of the 2023 China Open, held in Changzhou City, China, from September 5 to 10.

Before this, immediately after her victory in the women's singles championship at the 2023 National Badminton Individual Championships in Bac Giang Province, which concluded on September 2, Nguyen Thuy Linh swiftly made her way to China to participate in this badminton tournament.

During the opening round of the women's singles event, Thuy Linh went up against Gregoria Tunjung, the 8th seed from Indonesia. Thuy Linh seized control of the match, consistently delivering drop shots that pressured her opponent to defend near the net. Although both players engaged in a fairly competitive battle, Thuy Linh showcased her finesse in her shots, securing a comfortable 2-0 victory (21/15, 21/14). This triumph propelled Thuy Linh into the tournament's second round, where she is set to take on China's An Yue.

The China Open badminton tournament is a prestigious professional event under the BWF World Tour Super 1000. The tournament's top seed is the world's number one player, An Se Yong, while the second seed is the Japanese player Akane Yamaguchi.

Nguyen Thuy Linh is the sole representative of Vietnamese badminton competing in this tournament. Because of her involvement in the event in China, she is not participating in the ongoing 2023 Mixed Team National Championship in Bac Giang.