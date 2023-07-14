Nguyen Thuy Linh advances to quarterfinals at 2023 US Open Badminton Tournament

Badminton player Nguyen Thuy Linh continues her winning streak, securing a spot in the quarterfinals of the ongoing 2023 US Open Badminton Tournament held in Iowa, USA.

Nguyen Thuy Linh entered the second round of the women's singles event at the 2023 US Open Badminton Tournament, scheduled for the morning of July 14 (Vietnamese time).

Thuy Linh's opponent is the local player Iris Wang. This match is shaping up to be one of the most exciting of the tournament, with both players fiercely competing and exchanging blows. The intensity of the match is evident from the score.

In the first game, both players started at a fast pace and without hesitation. Whenever Thuy Linh scored a point, Iris Wang quickly countered to regain her own point. Both players displayed determination, and the game only concluded when the score reached 26. Thuy Linh won this game with a score of 26/24. In the second game, Thuy Linh faced a strong comeback from Iris Wang, which forced her into a defensive position at times. Thuy Linh lost this game with a score of 17/21. However, in the third game, everything changed as Iris Wang's stamina declined, and Thuy Linh played confidently and forcefully, winning with a score of 21/8. Thuy Linh secured a 2-1 victory and advanced to the quarterfinals.

In the quarterfinals, Nguyen Thuy Linh will face the tournament's top seed, Ratchanok Intanon, from Thailand. The 2023 US Open Badminton Tournament is part of the Badminton World Federation's international badminton tournament system known as the World Tour Super 300.