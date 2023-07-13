Nguyen Thuy Linh passes first round of 2023 US Open Badminton Tournament

Nguyen Thuy Linh entered the women's singles first round of the 2023 US Open Badminton Tournament, which is taking place in Iowa, USA.

In the first round of the tournament, Thuy Linh competed against Esther Shi from the US. Despite Esther Shi having to go through the qualifiers to earn a place in the main draw, Thuy Linh faced significant challenges before securing a victory after losing the first game. Thuy Linh lost the first set with a score of 18/21. However, in the following two games, her opponent unexpectedly struggled, allowing Thuy Linh to stage a comeback and win with respective scores of 21/4 and 21/13. With a final score of 2-1, Nguyen Thuy Linh advanced to the second round.

In the women's singles second round of the tournament, Thuy Linh will compete against Iris Wang from the US. Iris Wang is currently ranked 38th in the world, making this a challenging matchup for Thuy Linh.

In the 2023 US Open Badminton Tournament, Nguyen Thuy Linh is seeded 7th in the women's singles category. This tournament is part of the World Tour Super 300 system, and it marks the first time in her career that Thuy Linh has been seeded in such an event.

Before arriving in the US, Nguyen Thuy Linh participated in the 2023 Canada Open Badminton Tournament - part of the World Tour Super 500 system - and advanced to the quarterfinals in the women's singles event.