Nguyen Thi Oanh sets national record again at Viettel Marathon Series

Nguyen Thi Oanh set a new national record at the Viettel Marathon Series 2024's Vietnam leg on December 1 in Hanoi.

It is the national team runner's second record in two months. She specialises in 1,500m, 5,000m, and 3,000m steeplechases and has won many titles in these three events in regional and continental competitions.

However, she is also no stranger to the 10,000m category, having topped the podium at the last SEA Games in Cambodia.

Recently, Nguyen Thi Oanh has participated in marathons and achieved remarkable results.

Nguyen Thi Oanh sets a new national record at the Viettel Marathon Series 2024's Vietnam leg on December 1. (Photo courtesy of the organisers)

She not only won several big tournaments but also set a new national record of 2hr 44.20min at the Techcombank Hanoi International Marathon on September 22, eight months after national champion Hoang Thi Ngoc Hoa hit 2:44.52 in the Asian championship in Hong Kong.

In Hanoi on December 1, Nguyen Thi Oanh, who initially registered to run in the half marathon category and changed her mind in the last minutes, faced powerful rivals such as Hoa, former SEA Games champion Pham Thi Hong Le, young talent Bui Thu Ha and Laotian Lodkeo Inthakoumman, who won the Series' first stage in Luang Prabang on November 3.

But Nguyen Thi Oanh still managed to finish first in a time of 2:39.50, nearly five minutes quicker than the previous record.

It was the fifth national record in Nguyen Thi Oanh's collection. Previously, she won records in the indoor 1500m (4min 15.55sec), 3,000m steeplechase (9:43.83 which is also a SEA Games record), 5,000m (15:53.48) and 10,000m (33:13.23).

Hoang Thi Ngoc Hoa came second at 2:47.43, followed by Bui Thu Ha who ran 2:49.57.

Vietnamplus