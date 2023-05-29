Nguyen Thi Huyen, Pham Thi Hue win gold medals at Taipei Open Championships

Vietnamese track and field players Nguyen Thi Huyen and Pham Thi Hue yesterday won two gold medals at the Taipei Open Championships 2023.

Specifically, track and field player Nguyen Thi Huyen successfully competed in the women's 400m hurdles and achieved a score of 58”00 to bring home a gold medal.

Two weeks ago, Nguyen Thi Huyen finished first and grabbed a gold medal in the women's 400m hurdles with a score of 56”26 at the 32nd SEA Games in Cambodia.

On the same day of competition, track and field player Pham Thi Hue qualified in the women's 5,000m final and she had a gold medal with a victory of 17'44"07.