Hozo City Tet Fest 2025 officially opens in Ho Chi Minh City

Hozo City Tet Fest 2025, Ho Chi Minh City’s largest New Year celebration, was officially opened on the evening of December 27 at Saigon Riverside Park in An Khanh Ward.

Among attendees at the opening ceremony were Ms. Tran Thi Dieu Thuy, Vice Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Committee and People’s Artist Nguyen Thi Thanh Thuy, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports.

A representative of the organizing committee offers flowers to thank local and international artists for their participation in Hozo City Tet Fest. (Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong)

Hozo City Tet Fest is a large-scale cultural, music, creativity and community festival, combining the Ho Chi Minh City International Music Festival – HOZO with the City Tet Fest initiated by The Purpose Group. The event represents a new urban festival model, where cultural identity is reimagined through contemporary art and immersive experiences that connect music, creativity and community in an open city space.

Nguyen Thi Thanh Thuy, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports (center), presents letters of appreciation to partner organizations supporting Hozo City Tet Fest. (Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong)

In her opening remarks, People’s Artist Nguyen Thi Thanh Thuy said the festival reflects the city’s vision of becoming one of the region’s most dynamic cultural hubs. Organizers hope Hozo City Tet Fest will evolve into a multi-experience “mega festival,” reinforcing Ho Chi Minh City’s image as a creative, open and trend-forward metropolis.

Ms. Nguyen Thi Thanh Thuy, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports, delivers a speech. (Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong)

With the theme “City – Maze-ing – A Spectrum of Surprises,” the festival runs for five days, from December 27 to December 31, and is structured into three chapters Maze-ing Vietnam, Maze by the World, and Countdown – City-Maze-ing.

The opening night attracted a large crowd, highlighted by the Maze-ing Vietnam concert. Beyond music, the festival space features immersive art and architectural installations, multimedia exhibitions, creative forums, cultural markets and Vietnamese culinary showcases, offering visitors a rich, multi-sensory urban experience.

Tran Thi Dieu Thuy, Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, presents letters of appreciation to partner organizations. (Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong)

Ms. Nguyen Thanh Giang, CEO of The Purpose Group and founder of City Tet Fest, emphasized that the festival serves as a cultural branding platform, transforming Vietnamese values into high-quality, globally resonant experiences. She noted that Hozo City Tet Fest aims to position Ho Chi Minh City as a leading festival and urban-experience destination on the international map.

The opening night of Hozo City Tet Fest draws a massive audience. (Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong)

Following the opening night, the festival continues through December 31 with a wide range of cultural, creative and culinary activities. Highlights include major music nights on December 28 and December 31, featuring famous artists such as My Tam, Soobin, Vu Cat Tuong, Duc Phuc, Hoang Dung, Suboi, Rhyder, Phap Kieu and international performers from the UK, Thailand, the Republic of Korea and Spain.

By Tieu Tan- Translated by Huyen Huong