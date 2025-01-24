HCMC Party official attends Tet care festival in Thu Duc City

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the city, Nguyen Phuoc Loc, attended a Tet care festival in Thu Duc City on January 24 morning.

The festival taking place at residential area No. 3, An Phu Ward under the “Spring of Solidarity – Beloved Tet" aimed to promote the spirit of solidarity, creativity, sentiment and self-management among residents; simultaneously educate and spread the significance of the traditional Tet holiday; thereby creating a cheerful atmosphere to welcome the new year in the residential community, a warm and happy environment for each family in residential area No. 3 to celebrate the new 2025 Year of the Snake.

Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City along with residents fold "banh chung" (Vietnamese square sticky rice cake) at the festival. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Attending the event were Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City; Nguyen Thi Kim Thuy, Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City; Tran Quoc Trung, Standing Deputy Secretary of the Thu Duc City Party Committee and Tran Huu Phuoc, Vice Chairman of the Thu Duc City People's Committee.

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc (first from left) delivers gifts from the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee to residential area No. 3. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

On this occasion, the Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City presented Tet gifts to residential area No. 3.

The city leader presents Tet gifts to residents of residential area No. 3. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

The Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee also presented 200 gift packages to households in wards of An Khanh, Binh Trung Dong, Binh Trung Tay and Truong Tho valued at VND1.3 million (US$51.9) each.

During the festival, the residents decorated the street corner together; folded and cooked "banh chung" (Vietnamese square sticky rice cake); decorated apricot tree branches and displayed five-fruit trays; participated in fun activities with traditional folk games and others.

Some photos captured at the festival:

By Thu Huong- Translated by Huyen Huong