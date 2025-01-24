Ho Chi Minh City bustling with Tet flower markets

In the days ahead of the Lunar New Year (Tet) 2025, a vibrant atmosphere fills Ho Chi Minh City as Tet flower markets come alive with activity.

Ornamental plants from the Mekong Delta provinces are transported to the flower market in Hiep Binh Chanh Ward.

The flower markets in Ho Chi Minh City have transformed into a lively spectacle, showcasing a diverse array of spring hues.

In prominent flower markets across Ho Chi Minh City, including Gia Dinh Park in Phu Nhuan District, Lang Hoa Park in Go Vap District, Le Van Tam Park in District 1, the Spring Flower Market in Hiep Binh Chanh Ward of Thu Duc City, and the Ben Binh Dong Flower Market in District 8, a vibrant array of Tet flowers can be found. Alongside fresh flowers, ornamental plants and bonsai are also highly desired by numerous visitors.

At Lang Hoa Park, Ms. Nguyen Thi Tuyet from Tan Thoi Hiep Ward of District 12 expressed her satisfaction, stating that she selected a small bonsai apricot pot priced at over VND2 million (US$79.7), which has been well-received by her family members.

Owner Tran Duc Phu of Phuc Loc apricot garden in Hiep Binh Chanh Ward of Thu Duc City said that many flower lovers are interested in bonsai apricots this year thanks to their beautiful shape and affordable prices.

In Ho Chi Minh City, until December 26 and 27, people just have time touring citywide to buy flowers, especially yellow apricots. Apricot trees priced at VND5 million- VND10 million are bought by many people meanwhile some families also rent decade-old apricot trees to celebrate Tet at around VND10 million.

Peach blossoms from the North are also transported to Ho Chi Minh City to serve the needs of city residents. The prices of peach blossoms are on the rise. At booth selling ornamental flowers on Phan Huy Ich Street of Go Vap District and Thanh Thai Street in District 10, small peach branches cost from VND300,000 to VND1 million.

Elsewhere in the southern metropolis, more than 1,000 3-5 star OCOP products, regional specialties and typical rural products from across the country have been displayed in the Green Tet Market - Vietnamese Gifts for the Year of the Snake 2025 at 135A Pasteur Street in District 3 from January 23 to 26.

By Duc Trung – Translated By Anh Quan