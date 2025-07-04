Multimedia

Man uses drone to rescue stranded children awarded certificate of merit

A man using the drone to lift two children who were trapped in floodwater and move them to safety was awarded a certificate of merit.

Chairman Pham Anh Tuan of the Gia Lai Provincial People's Committee today signed a decision to grant a certificate of merit to resident Tran Van Nghia from Chu Se Commune in Gia Lai Province in recognition of his exceptional contributions to search and rescue efforts.

On July 3, while using a drone to apply pesticides on a sweet potato field in Ia Tul Commune of Gia Lai Province, Tran Van Nghia heard cries for help coming from the Ba River. He discovered three children stranded on an alluvial plain surrounded by floodwaters, approximately 50 meters from the bank.

Acting swiftly, he utilized a 50kg payload drone that was already in operation to carry out the rescue and moved two of the three chidlren to safety. The remaining child was reached and brought safely to shore by the family using a boat.

By Huu Phuc - Translated by Anh Quan

