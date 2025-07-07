Locality asks to keep safe distance from whales feeding in Central coast

A family of Bryde’s whales, believed to consist of a male, female, and calf, has been repeatedly sighted feeding along the nearshore waters of Vietnam’s south-central coast.

The whales have been observed feeding continuously for several days off the coast of Nhon Ly seaside tourist village.

The whales have been observed feeding continuously for several days along well-known coastal areas of the former Binh Dinh Province (now part of Gia Lai Province), including Vung Boi–De Gi, Cat Tien, and Hon Seo–Nhon Ly.

On the morning of July 6, tourists and photographers from across the country gathered along the coast of Hon Seo–Nhon Ly in Quy Nhon Dong Ward, Gia Lai Province, to enjoy a majestic spectacle of whales swimming approximately 300-400 meters from shore.

The majestic marine mammal is estimated to be over 10 meters long and weigh more than 10 tons.

Young photographer Dang Van Hai, who has been tracking and documenting the whales, said that this morning, one of the whales surfaced to feed. It moved swiftly and powerfully. Many tourists and photographers have flocked to Nhon Ly beach, hoping to witness and capture the magical moment a whale breaks the surface.

Mr. Nguyen Huu Dao, a leader in local community-based tourism in Nhon Ly, stated that the whales have been feeding off the waters of Hon Seo–Nhon Ly for nearly a week. Local fishermen refer to the species as “Ong Dung,” a nickname inspired by the whales' distinct feeding behavior of catching prey. They often open their mouths wide during feeding, holding that towering posture for an extended moment.

The majestic marine mammal is estimated to be over 10 meters long and weigh more than 10 tons.

According to the Gia Lai Provincial Fisheries Department, from mid-June to early July 2025, Bryde’s whales have been sighted repeatedly along several coastal areas, including Xuan Thanh, Hon Kho Lon, Vung Boi–De Gi, Cat Tien, and Hon Seo–Nhon Ly.

The whales observed are identified as a family group of three individuals, including father, mother, and calf, belonging to the Bryde’s whale species, one of the world’s rare and protected marine mammals. Authorities emphasize the importance of strict conservation efforts to ensure their safety and continued presence in Vietnam's coastal waters.

Related News 10-ton whale spotted off Central Vietnam coast

By Ngoc Oai—Translated by Kim Khanh