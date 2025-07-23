SGGP Newspaper, HCMC Education and Training Association sign MoU for cooperation

Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper and the HCMC Education and Training Association on July 22 signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to strengthen cooperation in the fields of education and training, as well as in media and event organization.

At the signing ceremony, Associate Professor Dr. Nguyen Kim Hong, Standing Vice President of the Ho Chi Minh City Education and Training Association, highly appreciated the agreement, emphasizing the significance of the partnership between SGGP Newspaper and the association in promoting educational collaboration and public engagement.

SGGP Newspaper is one of the leading media agencies in Ho Chi Minh City and Vietnam’s national press landscape. The newspaper plays a vital role in shaping public opinion and promoting cultural and ideological work both locally and nationwide.

The cooperation agreement between SGGP Newspaper and the Ho Chi Minh City Association for Education and Training aims to share resources and better contribute to community projects, most notably in the field of education and training, Mr. Nguyen Kim Hong noted.

Associate Professor Dr. Nguyen Kim Hong, Standing Vice President of the Ho Chi Minh City Education and Training Association, speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP Newspaper, journalist Nguyen Khac Van, said that in the general context of the country's administrative boundary reorganization and implementation of the two tier local government model, SGGP Newspaper has restructured to maximize the operational efficiency of its departments and units.

Among these efforts, research, development, and training have been identified as strategic priorities, alongside the newspaper’s traditional journalistic functions. In addition to its editorial work, Sai Gon Giai Phong is also expanding its off-page activities to meet the increasingly diverse information and communication needs of readers.

On that basis, the MoU between the two parties aims to leverage their potential in infrastructure, human resources, and expertise to support the development of education and training, as well as the organization of media and public events, contributing to enhancing their public profiles and the long-term, stable, and sustainable growth.

One of the initial initiatives under the agreement is a joint effort to disseminate educational information on SGGP Newspaper, both in its print editions and online platforms.

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP Newspaper, journalist Nguyen Khac Van, speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Bui Quang Diep, Vice President of the Ho Chi Minh City Education and Training Association and CEO of AET Group, an education, healthcare, and technology investment corporation, and a member of the association, stated that the media cooperation agreement is intended to diversify information on education and training. The partnership aims to produce high-quality journalism products that meet readers' growing demand for timely information.

On this occasion, both parties exchanged insights on improving media effectiveness and shared ideas and models for innovative journalism that better serve the needs of society.

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP Newspaper, journalist Nguyen Khac Van (R), and Associate Professor Dr. Nguyen Kim Hong sign a memorandum of understanding to strengthen cooperation in the fields of education and training. (Photo: SGGP)

Ms. Bui Thi Hong Suong, Deputy Editor-in-Chief and Director of the Media and Event Services Center of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, and Mr. Bui Quang Diep, Chief Executive Officer of AET, sign a cooperation agreement on education information dissemination on SGGP. (Photo: SGGP)

The Ho Chi Minh City Education and Training Association was established on January 9, 2024, under Decision No. 101/QD-UBND issued by the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee. As a socio-professional organization with legal status, the association operates in accordance with Vietnamese law and under the direct supervision of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training.

In its early days, the association comprised around 100 members, primarily retired educators who had previously held leadership roles at universities and other educational and training institutions. Through the process of operation, the organization has streamlined its structure. It now includes 68 members, both individuals and institutions from within and beyond the education sector, who share a common goal of contributing to the advancement of education and training.

By Thu Tam—Translated by Kim Khanh