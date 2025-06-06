Health Ministry seeks to boost Covid-19 drug supply

The Ministry of Health has requested an increase in the production and import of Covid-19 treatment drugs.

The Ministry of Health urges more Covid-19 drug production, import

The Drug Administration of Vietnam, under the Ministry of Health, issued an official dispatch on June 5, directing pharmaceutical production and trading establishments to escalate the production, import, and stockpiling of Covid-19 treatment medications in anticipation of evolving epidemic developments.

The Drug Administration of Vietnam has directed relevant units to actively collaborate with medical examination and treatment facilities to assess actual demands comprehensively. The objective is to formulate strategic supply plans that guarantee sufficient and timely availability of pharmaceutical resources, with a particular emphasis on medications essential for symptomatic treatment, respiratory support, and emergency resuscitation.

To avert potential localized drug shortages or supply disruptions, the Administration has pledged to expedite the processing of circulation and import licensing applications for medications facing limited availability.

The Ministry of Health reports over 640 Covid-19 cases recorded across 39 provinces and cities nationwide since the beginning of 2025. Noteworthy concentrations of cases include Hanoi with 153 cases, Hai Phong with 138 cases, Ho Chi Minh City with 80 cases, and Quang Ninh with 46 cases. Specifically, Ho Chi Minh City has reported two Covid-19 related deaths in patients with multiple underlying health conditions.

Gene sequencing results from the Ho Chi Minh City-based Hospital for Tropical Diseases and the Oxford University Clinical Research Unit (OUCRU) indicate that the NB.1.8.1 variant is the predominant strain in recent hospitalizations, accounting for a significant majority of cases.

By Nguyen Quoc – Translated By Anh Quan