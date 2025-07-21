HCMC delegation visits war invalids, sick soldiers in Ninh Binh, Bac Ninh

A Ho Chi Minh City delegation visited and presented gifts to war invalids and sick soldiers being treated at 4 nursing centers in the northern provinces of Ninh Binh and Bac Ninh yesterday.

The delegation was led by Vice Chairwoman of the City People's Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy. This meaningful activity demonstrates the affection and responsibility of the Party Committee, government and people of Ho Chi Minh City towards those who sacrificed for and contributed to the independence and freedom of the nation.

The Ho Chi Minh City delegation presented 246 gifts totaling VND492 million to war invalids and sick soldiers being treated at Lang Giang War Invalids Nursing Center, Thuan Thanh War Invalids Nursing Center in Bac Ninh, Duy Tien War Invalids Nursing Center and Kim Bang War Invalids Nursing Center in Ninh Binh.

The delegation also presented VND120 million (US$4,588) in cash and 4 gifts worth VND8 million to the four nursing centers, expressing their respect and gratitude to the staff of the centers for their dedicated care for the wounded and sick soldiers.

By Ha Nguyen - Translated by Anh Quan