New Zealand Prime Minister visits Ho Chi Minh City

After attending a series of major activities in Hanoi, New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon visited Ho Chi Minh City on the afternoon of February 27.

Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Duong Ngoc Hai welcomes New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon at Tan Son Nhat Airport. (Photo: SGGP/ Thuy Vu)

Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Duong Ngoc Hai was present at Tan Son Nhat International Airport to welcome the New Zealand Prime Minister's delegation.

Immediately upon arriving in Ho Chi Minh City, New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, along with the Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, attended the New Zealand Food and Beverage (F&B) Exhibition, which was organized by New Zealand businesses.

As disclosed by the Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, 2025 marks the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and New Zealand.

This is an important milestone for both countries to review the remarkable achievements of the past five decades and also a new journey for the next 50 years.

This journey offers additional motivation by the recent upgrade of Vietnam- New Zealand bilateral relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during Prime Minister Christopher Luxon's visit to Vietnam.

Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Duong Ngoc Hai and New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon attend the New Zealand Food and Beverage (F&B) Exhibition. (Photo: SGGP/ Thuy Vu)

Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Duong Ngoc Hai added that the exhibition featuring F&B products from New Zealand reaffirmed the vitality of the relationship between the two countries, especially in the field of trade.

He affirmed that Ho Chi Minh City pledged to remain an active partner, accompany New Zealand businesses in market development, cooperation expansion, and facilitate trade and cultural promotion activities in the coming time.

In the evening, Mr. Duong Ngoc Hai and the New Zealand Prime Minister took a cruise to explore Ho Chi Minh City along the Saigon River and enjoyed a classical Vietnamese opera performance.

By Thuy Vu- Translated by Huyen Huong