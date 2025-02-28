Ho Chi Minh City

New Zealand Prime Minister visits Ho Chi Minh City

SGGPO

After attending a series of major activities in Hanoi, New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon visited Ho Chi Minh City on the afternoon of February 27.

PM1.jpg
Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Duong Ngoc Hai welcomes New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon at Tan Son Nhat Airport. (Photo: SGGP/ Thuy Vu)

Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Duong Ngoc Hai was present at Tan Son Nhat International Airport to welcome the New Zealand Prime Minister's delegation.

Immediately upon arriving in Ho Chi Minh City, New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, along with the Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, attended the New Zealand Food and Beverage (F&B) Exhibition, which was organized by New Zealand businesses.

As disclosed by the Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, 2025 marks the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and New Zealand.

This is an important milestone for both countries to review the remarkable achievements of the past five decades and also a new journey for the next 50 years.

This journey offers additional motivation by the recent upgrade of Vietnam- New Zealand bilateral relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during Prime Minister Christopher Luxon's visit to Vietnam.

1.jpg
Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Duong Ngoc Hai and New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon attend the New Zealand Food and Beverage (F&B) Exhibition. (Photo: SGGP/ Thuy Vu)
2.jpg
Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Duong Ngoc Hai and New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon attend the New Zealand Food and Beverage (F&B) Exhibition. (Photo: SGGP/ Thuy Vu)

Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Duong Ngoc Hai added that the exhibition featuring F&B products from New Zealand reaffirmed the vitality of the relationship between the two countries, especially in the field of trade.

He affirmed that Ho Chi Minh City pledged to remain an active partner, accompany New Zealand businesses in market development, cooperation expansion, and facilitate trade and cultural promotion activities in the coming time.

In the evening, Mr. Duong Ngoc Hai and the New Zealand Prime Minister took a cruise to explore Ho Chi Minh City along the Saigon River and enjoyed a classical Vietnamese opera performance.

By Thuy Vu- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

New Zealand Prime Minister F&B products from New Zealand New Zealand Food and Beverage (F&B) Exhibition

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn