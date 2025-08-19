New municipal Party Committee sets breakthrough goals for HCMC’s development

The newly merged Party Committee of HCMC convenes its first congress, setting goals to enhance leadership, streamline operations, and advance digital transformation for the 2025-2030 term.

A delegation from the Party Committee of HCMC Party Agencies is visiting and presenting a gift to Le Cong Dieu (a grade 2/4 wounded veteran) in Phu Giao Commune of HCMC

Under the guiding motto of “Solidarity – Democracy – Discipline – Breakthrough – Development”, this congress is an opportunity for all cadres, Party members, civil servants, and public employees within the Party Committee of HCMC Party Agencies to apply their collective intellect, defining breakthrough objectives and solutions in Party building that will contribute to the overall development of the city bearing Uncle Ho’s name.

Immediately following its establishment, the Party Committee proactively consolidated its apparatus and applied working regulations to ensure the seamless operation of its specialized bodies. Numerous key programs were effectively implemented, most notably the restructuring of the political system’s organization, which has contributed to a more streamlined and efficient apparatus.

The campaign to study and follow Ho Chi Minh’s ideology, ethics, and style has continued to gain momentum, fostering positive changes in the work conduct of every cadre and Party member. Significant emphasis has been placed on protecting the Party’s ideological foundation, including promptly combating and refuting erroneous viewpoints in cyberspace.

The Party Committee has successfully guided grassroots-level organizations in holding their own congresses, strengthening their leadership committees, and recruiting new Party members, with a special focus on young and capable individuals. Party inspection, supervision, and discipline have been intensified to proactively prevent, detect, and address instances of negativity, corruption, and waste.

Mass mobilization efforts and the implementation of grassroots democracy have been effective, building consensus among officials and workers. Furthermore, the committee has provided strong leadership to its affiliated socio-political organizations, helping them to protect the legitimate rights of their members and to actively engage in patriotic emulation movements.

The Party Committee also candidly acknowledges its existing limitations. As a newly formed body, it has encountered considerable challenges in organizational restructuring, inter-agency coordination, as well as investment in facilities and a unified member database. The pressure of downsizing, a shortage of specialized IT personnel, and initial difficulties in adapting to the new operational model have presented significant hurdles.

From these realities, the Party Committee has drawn valuable lessons. The close leadership of the Standing Board is the lynchpin of success, while clear task assignment and proactive research by specialized staff are essential. Grassroots committees must remain closely aligned with the leadership and proactively report difficulties. Above all, transparency in all activities, especially in personnel and financial matters, is crucial for fostering and maintaining solidarity throughout the Party Committee.

Looking ahead, the Party Committee of HCMC Party Agencies has set a comprehensive goal for the 2025-2030 term:

Create clear improvements in the leadership capacity and combat strength of grassroots Party organizations;

Build a clean and strong Party Committee and socio-political organizations;

Innovate leadership methods, enhance the exemplary role and creativity of cadres in implementing political tasks;

Accelerate the application of science, technology, and digital transformation within the Party;

Contribute actively to building a civilized, modern city, advancing with the entire country into a new era of development.

In order to achieve this, the Party Committee will focus on key solutions, including developing detailed plans that align with higher-level directives while suiting local conditions, with a special emphasis on administrative reform and building a synchronous database system.

It will steadfastly uphold the Party’s ideological foundation and resolutely combat hostile and erroneous viewpoints, continuing to seriously implement Central Resolution 4 (11th and 12th tenures) as well as Conclusion No.21-KL/TW on Party building and rectification to streamline the apparatus, enhance the leadership capacity.

On August 19, the Party Committee of HCMC Party Agencies convened its 1st Congress of Delegates for the 2025-2030 term at the HCMC High Command Hall. The two-day event begins with a preparatory session, followed by the official session at 7:15 a.m. on August 20. The Congress will be attended by 283 delegates, representing 6,454 Party members from 22 affiliated grassroots organizations.

Key priorities for the new term include developing new Party members, especially among the youth, women, and scientific and intellectual communities. The Party Committee will also enhance the proactive approach to inspection and supervision, promote digital transformation within the Party inspection sector, and improve the quality of mass mobilization and patriotic movements.

This will strengthen the bond between the Party and the People, guided by the motto: “the people know, the people discuss, the people do, the people inspect, the people supervise, the people benefit”.

With a spirit of solidarity, democracy, and high determination, it is believed that the Party Committee of HCMC Party Agencies will successfully achieve the goals set for the 2025-2030 term. It will make a significant contribution to the rapid and sustainable development of HCMC, proving worthy of the trust placed in it by the City Party Committee's Standing Board and the people of the city.

By Nguyen Khoa Hai (Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of HCMC Party Agencies) – Translated by Thanh Tam